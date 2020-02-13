Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump slams ex-adviser who defended key impeachment witness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:37 IST
Trump slams ex-adviser who defended key impeachment witness

Washington, Feb 13 (AP) President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out against former White House chief of staff John Kelly for being disloyal after the ex-adviser came to the defense of a former national security aide who offered key testimony in the impeachment inquiry. The president's comments targeting Kelly came after Kelly defended Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was among administration officials who raised concerns about Trump's July phone call with Ukraine's president. That call spurred the president's impeachment trial, which ended in acquittal last week.

“Like so many X's, he misses the action & just can't keep his mouth shut,. which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do," Trump tweeted about Kelly. “His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that 'John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.' Wrong!” Kelly, speaking at a public forum on Wednesday in Morristown, New Jersey, said that Vindman did exactly as he was trained in raising concerns to his superiors after hearing “questionable” comments from Trump, according to a report by The Atlantic magazine. Vindman was ousted last week from his position as a Ukraine specialist detailed to the White House National Security Council.

“He did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,” said Kelly, a retired Marine general who served as Trump's chief of staff from the summer of 2017 until early last year. “He went and told his boss what he just heard.” Vindman was a key witness in Democrats' impeachment inquiry of Trump. The Army officer was ousted from his job on the White House National Security Council last Friday, just two days after the Senate acquitted Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. He is to be reassigned by the Pentagon. His twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who worked as an ethics lawyer at the NSC, also was ousted from his job and was re-assigned to the Army General Counsel's Office.

Kelly came to Vindman's defense after Trump suggested this week that the Pentagon should review Vindman's conduct in the Ukraine episode and potentially consider disciplinary action against him. Trump has insisted that his call to Zelenskiy was “perfect.” During the conversation, Trump asked Zelenskiy to do him “a favor” and look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

Vindman testified that he raised his concerns inside the White House after concluding that Trump was inappropriately conditioning nearly USD 400 million in military aid to the country on getting Zelenskiy's help digging up dirt on the Republican president's political rival. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UN health expert urges stop making assessments about Coronavirus transmission

As infections from COVID-19 coronavirus continue to rise, a senior UN health expert on Thursday said that there were some indications that disease transmission outside China might not be the tip of the iceberg that had been feared.Were not ...

Russia's Putin says marriage is purely between 'man and woman'

Moscow, Feb 13 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stressed that marriage is solely a heterosexual union and supported the idea of enshrining the notion in the countrys updated constitution. A marriage is a union of a man and w...

Irish Fianna Fail lawmaker says party undecided on Fine Gael talks

Irelands center-right Fianna Fail party has not come to any decision about the prospect of coalition talks with the Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, one of its lawmakers said on Thursday. There was absolutely no decision take...

UPDATE 4-Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal

Irelands largest party Fianna Fail will not consider going into government with Sinn Fein, it said on Thursday, in a decision that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time. The decision effectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020