Left Menu
Development News Edition

US attorney general says Trump tweets 'make it impossible' to do job

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 04:07 IST
US attorney general says Trump tweets 'make it impossible' to do job
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, saying the president's tweets were making his job "impossible". "I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," he said. Barr is due to testify to Congress next month amid allegations that he decided -- allegedly under pressure from Trump -- to overrule his own prosecutors and seek a lighter prison sentence for Republican political consultant Roger Stone.

Four Justice Department prosecutors resigned from the case this week in apparent protest against political interference from the president. Trump has denied that his tweets attacking the original stiff sentence of 87 to 108 months recommended for Stone -- and in support of Barr after it was reduced by more than half -- amounted to political interference. When asked whether he had spoken with Trump about recommendations in the Stone case, Barr replied: "Never".

"I'm happy to say that in fact, the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case." Asked whether he was prepared for repercussions for speaking out against Trump, Barr replied: "Of course." "I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody," he said, "whether it's Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president, I'm going to do what I think is right".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fake news makes disease outbreaks worse, study finds

The rise of fake news - including misinformation and inaccurate advice on social media - could make disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic currently spreading in China worse, according to research published on Friday.In...

Zucker, Penguins brace for visiting Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the longest active streak of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in the NHL. They hope the acquisition of left wing Jason Zucker will help them on their way to their 14th straight season of postseason partic...

Sports News Roundup: Yankees expect competitive edge with Cole; Kaepernick writing memoir on protest during national anthem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Yankees expect competitive edge with former Houston ace ColeThe Yankees and Astros traded barbs over the recent sign-stealing scandal on Thursday, but the Bronx Bombers were feeling great...

Tech firms must do more on child abuse, European police chiefs say

European police chiefs have thrown their support behind British demands for technology companies to urgently transform how they operate to prevent access to child sex abuse, Britains National Crime Agency NCA said on Friday. The NCA said ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020