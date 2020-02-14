UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson's meeting with Trump postponed until June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a trip to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, the Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday.

The meeting that was expected to occur early in 2020 has now been postponed until June when a summit of G7 leaders is due, according to the newspaper http://bit.ly/3bDpzRl. Johnson wants to stay focused on his domestic agenda, for now, the newspaper said, citing Downing Street sources.

British media reported late in December that Trump had invited Johnson to visit him in the White House in the new year. Trump had said Britain and the United States were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal after Brexit.

A possible trade trip to Australia and New Zealand by Johnson has also been scrapped, the Sun reported on Thursday.

