Shaheen Bagh protestors hold heart-shaped cutouts, urge PM to visit them

Protestors at Shaheen Bagh on Friday held heart-shaped cut-outs in which they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit them at the protest site. 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh' read the cutouts. The heart-shaped cutouts were held by five men in the gathering.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been continuing for the past nearly two months. The protestors have also expressed reservations about National Population Register and are opposed to any move towards the National Register of Citizens.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

