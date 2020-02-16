Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:43 IST
Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters
Image Credit: Twitter (@SanSanders)

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Saturday Mike Bloomberg would not generate the "excitement and energy" needed to win the White House, focusing on a rival still not fully participating in the race.

"The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump," Sanders said at a Democratic party gala. Sanders, eager to build momentum after winning New Hampshire and a photo-finish for first place in Iowa, mentioned only the billionaire former New York City mayor among his competitors in a Las Vegas speech. He was critical of Bloomberg's stances on minimum wage laws, policing, taxing the rich and regulating Wall Street.

Nevada will hold on Feb. 22 the next contest in the state-by-state race to pick a Democratic opponent for Republican President Trump in November's election. Bloomberg was not at the event in Las Vegas and is not competing in Nevada. He is choosing instead to focus on states that vote starting on March 3's "Super Tuesday," including Virginia, where Bloomberg campaigned on Saturday. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal working hours.

Sanders' remarks appeared dismissive of other candidates who did speak at the forum. They included former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raced Sanders to a photo finish in the Iowa caucus and trailed him only narrowly in New Hampshire earlier this month. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden criticized Sanders, though not by name, in his own speech for Sanders' prior support of a law shielding gun manufacturers from some liability for mass shootings.

Earlier in the day, Biden taped an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" where he said Sanders should "disown" some supporters for aggressive attacks on the senator's critics. Most of the other candidates avoided confrontations despite just a week until Nevada's caucus.

"The bad news is, after more than 100,000 selfies, I picked up somebody's cold," candidate Elizabeth Warren told the crowd, her voice cracking and barely audible. "The good news is, 'nevertheless she persists.' I'm on this stage tonight because I am a fighter." Early voting started in Nevada on Saturday, with 11,800 Democrats participating. One party official characterized turnout as higher than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Smelling partner's shirt can improve sleep quality, says study

Smelling the shirt of your partner can improve the quality of sleep, suggests new research. The research was conducted by researchers of the University of British Columbia.The researchers found that study participants who were exposed to th...

Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday. The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as the ace shooter, has begun after a de...

6 arrested for beating up police officer in UP

At least six people were arrested for allegedly beating up a Police Inspector in Uttar Pradeshs Jalaun. The incident took place on the night of February 15.We received information that some drunk people were fighting and beating up a police...

Sports News Roundup: Park wins Australian Open; All-Star MVP Award and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB notebook Astros Baker concerned as criticism continuesNew Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is concerned opposing pitchers will retaliate against his players by hitting them with pit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020