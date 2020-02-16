Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

DEL53 UP-LDALL PM PM rules out rethink on decisions on Art 370, CAA 'despite pressure'

Varanasi (UP): Ruling out any rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government remains and will remain firm on the steps despite pressure from all sides.

DEL44 EC-VOTING TECH EC, IIT-M join hands to develop new technology for voting

New Delhi: The Election Commission has collaborated with IIT Madras to work on a new technology which will allow electors to vote from far away cities without going to the designated polling station of their respective constituencies, a senior poll panel official has said.

Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested to the Delhi Police that it should be ready to deal with miscreants with "firm hands", and at the same time remain calm despite "provocation".

Police description of Mehbooba as 'daddy's girl' not part of order containing grounds for detention under PSA Srinagar: The police's description of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as "daddy's girl" is not among the grounds for her detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to official records. By Sumir Kaul

DEL39 JK-LD NC NC decides to participate in J-K Panchayat polls, wants 'roadblocks' to be removed

Jammu: The National Conference (NC) has decided to participate in the Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir next month but wants "roadblocks" placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely.

DEL37 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD ADDRESS Want to work with Centre for smooth governance of Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, said he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital.

DEL46 DL-JAMIA-VIDEO-STATEMENT Video of purported police brutality inside library not released by Jamia Millia Islamia: University

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday clarified that it has not released the new video which is circulating on social media showing some men in paramilitary and police personnel uniform beating up students in the university's library on December 15.

DEL29 BIZ-BUDGET-ASHIMAGOYAL Budget was disappointing for lacking vision; but fiscal, taxation measures welcome: EAC-PM member Ashima Goyal

Mumbai: The Union Budget was "disappointing" as it lacked a vision, though measures like relaxing the fiscal deficit target and simplifying income tax are positives, the PM's economic advisory council member Ashima Goyal has said.

FRBM not breached�in union budget: Nirmala Sitharaman Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the 2020-21 union budget was prepared keeping the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) in mind even as she maintained she would be remembered for presenting the "longest prepared budget" than for "longest speech" on it.

DEL25 TEJASHWI-INTERVIEW Delhi opted for 'real nationalism';Nitish will be shown door for riding 'communal bus':Tejashwi

New Delhi: Delhi voters have shown the way by opting for "real nationalism" and the electorate in Bihar should emulate them to vote out Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has no qualms in taking off his "secular veil" on issues such as the CAA, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday. PTI EXCLUSIVE By Asim Kamal

DEL14 BH-POLLS-PASWAN Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. PTI EXCLUSIVE By Asim Kamal

