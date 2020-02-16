Fadnavis challenges Shiv Sena to contest polls again, says will defeat ruling alliance

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena to contest polls again and claimed that his party will defeat the ruling alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. "I challenge you (Shiv Sena) to fight elections again if you are so confident. BJP will defeat Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in the polls on its own," he said at an event here.

In October last year, Shiv Sena contested elections in coalition with the BJP and the alliance got a majority, but the long-term partners parted ways over the issue of rotational chief ministership, with Shiv Sena demanding chief ministership for half of the five year term. Later, Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the government.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his Ayodhya visit, Fadnavis said: "Now many people are going to Ayodhya. After going there, I hope your blood will boil and Shri Ram will show you the real path of Hindutva and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray." The BJP leader also accused some parties of creating a divide in the society over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Under (Prime Minister) Modiji's leadership, we have seen abrogation of Article 370. People were saying there will be blood on the street after this, but now go and see there is a hope of development in Kashmir," he said. Fadnavis also extended gratitude to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for transferring Bhima Koregaon case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"I thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for transferring Bhima Koregaon case to NIA. Sharad Pawar was opposing it as he feared that the truth will come out of the NIA investigation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.