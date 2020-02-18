Left Menu
Kamal Nath denies being angry with Scindia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday denied being angry with Congress general

secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, who last week threatened to hit the streets against the state government over non-

fulfillment of promises made in the poll manifesto. "When I have never been angry with (former chief

minister and BJP national vice president) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, how come I can be with Scindia," Nath told reporters

here on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about his party colleague.

While mentioning Chouhan, he was apparently referring to the frequent criticism of the state Congress government by

the senior BJP leader. At a public rally in Tikamgarh last Thursday, Scindia

threatened that he would hit the streets if promises made in the Congress' manifesto before the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls

and demands of guest teachers in the state are not fulfilled. Responding to it, Nath on Saturday said, "Toh woh utar

jaaye (let him do so)." Later on Sunday, Scindia reiterated he is a public

servant and will hit the streets if promises made in the poll manifesto are not fulfilled, but also said there is a need to

be patient with the Kamal Nath government as it has completed only a year.

Scindia was one of the front-runners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the Congress defeated the

BJP in the Assembly polls held in December 2018. The Congress, however, decided to go with senior

leader Kamal Nath, leaving several in the Scindia camp unhappy.

Scindia later lost the Lok Sabha polls last year from home turf Guna.

