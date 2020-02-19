Trump says he has total confidence in U.S. Attorney General Barr

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has total confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who last week said in an interview that Trump's penchant for tweeting has made his job harder to carry out.

"I do make his job harder...I do agree with that," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One. "The Attorney General is a man with great integrity."

