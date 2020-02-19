US Domestic News Roundup: Bloomberg proposes new taxes; Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Franciso and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Presidential hopeful Bloomberg proposes new taxes, protections to rein in Wall Street

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday outlined a sweeping financial services policy proposal to rein in Wall Street trading, boost consumer protections, increase Americans' access to banking services and crackdown on financial crime. The left-leaning platform marks a striking turnaround for the former Republican New York mayor and Wall Street investment banker who made his $60 billion fortune in financial services and in the past has criticized reforms introduced following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco 49ers

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, a White House spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty in 1998 to a felony charge of failing to report that Louisiana's former governor, Edwin Edwards, had extorted $400,000 from him to win a license for his riverboat casino, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time.

Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken

U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat. Trump also pardoned Michael Milken, once considered Wall Street's "junk bond king," and six others, and commuted the sentences of another three people. The people had been convicted on charges ranging from defrauding the federal government to theft.

U.S. CDC places 14-day travel restriction on passengers from quarantined cruise ship

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday all passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan would be restricted from traveling to the United States for at least 14 days after leaving the ship. Currently, there are more than 100 U.S. citizens still onboard the ship or in hospitals in Japan, according to the CDC.

Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein's lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.

Utah Senate votes to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults

The Utah State Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday effectively to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults, reducing penalties for practice with deep religious roots in the predominantly Mormon state. The bill, which would treat the offense of plural marriage as a simple infraction on par with a parking ticket, now moves to the Utah House of Representatives, where it is likely to face greater resistance.

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades. The bankruptcy is not expected to affect the organization's programs, which promote self-reliance through outdoor activities such as hiking and camping. The group was already struggling with declining membership and controversy over admitting gay and female members.

Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jury's verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. Deliberations began on Tuesday in the case of Weinstein, 67, who pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Bloomberg has barbs at the ready for his first 2020 debate

When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will be ready to dismiss rivals like Joe Biden, who as vice president made "speeches that somebody writes for him," and Pete Buttigieg, "mayor of a town." Bloomberg told Reuters in an interview earlier this month he would contrast their experience to his success as billionaire chief executive of global financial information and media company Bloomberg LP and three-time mayor of New York City.

A nervous wait at Louisiana abortion clinic at center of U.S. Supreme Court fight

A 27-year-old woman from southern Arkansas waited nervously at the Hope Medical Group for Women after traveling two hours for a medical procedure that is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain in certain parts of the United States: an abortion. Four weeks pregnant, the woman felt she had no option but to seek an abortion because she suffered serious medical complications during her last pregnancy, which ended in stillbirth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

