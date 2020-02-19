Trump considering travel to Tokyo for Summer Olympics
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is considering a visit to Japan this summer for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a trip that would take him off the campaign trail as he seeks re-election. Trump was asked about the Summer Games in Tokyo, which begin on July 24, during a meeting with officials involved in the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.
Trump said he was invited by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We'll make that determination. We haven't made it yet. We might. We're going to try if we can," he said.
Trump is to travel to India next week but is believed to have a limited schedule of foreign travel this year as he seeks a second four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Tokyo
- Shinzo Abe
- Los Angeles
- India
ALSO READ
Japan quarantines 3,500 on cruise ship over new coronavirus
Japan quarantines 3,700 on cruise ship over new coronavirus
UPDATE 1-Japan quarantines cruise ship to test 3,700 on board after Hong Kong coronavirus case
Olympics and Year of the Rat give starring role to Japan's capybaras
Japan testing 3,700 people quarantined on cruise ship after Hong Kong coronavirus case