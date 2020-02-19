Left Menu
MP: Corporators face off over CAA at Indore civic body meet

Corporators of the Congress and BJP exchanged barbs and raised objectionable slogans over the

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC and NPR at a meeting of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday.

As soon as the house assembled for a session, the opposition corporators raised objections against the CAA,

National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), angering BJP corporators.

The situation worsened when members of the treasury and opposition benches rose from their seats and entered into

a heated argument with saffron party members. Two Congress corporators had come to the house wearing

protest badges, following which BJP members demanded that the removal of the badges.

However, the two corporators did not budge and instead walked out of the meeting.

Terming the CAA as "unconstitutional", Congress corporators said they will oppose it everywhere.

The BJP corporators, on the other hand, said as both the houses of Parliament had passed the CAA, opposing the new

law was worthless and absolutely unjust. In the midst of the ruckus, BJP corporators shouted

"Vande Matram" and "Bharat Mata Ke Jai". In an audio-video clip of the session, which was put

up on social media, some corporators are heard shouting "desh ke gaddharon ko, baahar nikalo *** ko" (banish traitors from

the country). Meanwhile, the five-year tenure of 85 elected

corporators expired on Wednesday and the state election commission has initiated the process for holding the civic

body polls. At present, the state government has appointed Indore

divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi as the administrator of the IMC.

