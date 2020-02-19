Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:03 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

NATION:

DEL37 INDOUS-TRUMP-VISIT Trump, Modi to discuss trade, defence during Feb 25 talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold talks on February 25 to deepen cooperation in a range of key sectors including defence and trade, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

MDS4 TN-VIRUS-LD SHIP 2 crew members of Chinese ship under isolation in TN

Chennai: Two Chinese crew members of a ship, which arrived from the novel coronavirus-hit China, have been kept in isolation due to fever while the vessel has been "kept away from access", the Chennai Port Trust said here on Wednesday.

DEL38 CORONAVIRUS-ITBP-DISCHARGE Coronavirus: Final batch of inmates at ITBP quarantine facility discharged

New Delhi: The third and final batch of inmates quarantined at an ITBP facility here after being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was discharged, a senior official said on Wednesday.

DEL19 DL-KERJIWAL-LD SHAH Arvind Kejriwal meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, their first meeting after the assembly polls in the national capital.

DEL23 CAB-LAW COMMISSION Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the 22nd Law Commission, which advises the government on complex legal issues.

DEL33 CAB-REPRODUCTIVE-BILL Cabinet approves Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

DEL15 PM-DL-HUNARHAAT PM Modi makes surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath; relishes 'litti-chokha'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath here, where he interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad' tea.

DEL21 DL-LD SHAHEEN BAGH-INTERLOCUTORS SC upheld right to protest but other citizens also have rights: SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters

New Delhi: The two interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday visited Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the protesters, asserting that the top court has upheld their right to protest but it should not affect the rights of other citizens.

DEL14 CONG-CVC Arbitrariness in top judicial institutions fatal for democracy: Cong on CVC appointment

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the appointment of CVC and CIC and alleged there is no place for transparency, accountability and constitutional processes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India, which was fatal for democracy.

CAL4 BH-MAOIST-SCHOOL-BLAST Maoists blow up school building in Bihar, leave behind anti-CAA pamphlets

Gaya: Suspected Maoists rebels blew up a school building in Bihar's Gaya district and left behind pamphlets denouncing the CAA-NPR-NRC and the "fascist BJP government", a senior police official said on Wednesday.

LEGAL:

LGD16 SC-LD ELECTRIC VEHICLES Can environment minister come to explain govt proposal for introducing EVs, asks SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed desire to interact with the Environment Minister on the proposal for gradual conversion of all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) to curb air pollution.

LGD15 DL-COURT-LD CBI CBI vs CBI: Court raps probe agency for not conducting psychological, lie detector tests on Asthana

New Delhi: A Delhi court rapped the CBI on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit.

BUSINESS:

DEL13 BIZ-PETROL-SUPPLY India to switch to world's cleanest petrol, diesel from Apr 1

New Delhi: India will switch to the world's cleanest petrol and diesel from April 1 as it leapfrogs straight to Euro-VI emission compliant fuels from Euro-IV grades now - a feat achieved in just three years and not seen in any of the large economies around the globe.

FOREIGN:

FGN14 INDOUS-TRUMP-LD TRADE Trump says trade deal with India may not materialise during his first visit to New Delhi

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and does not know if it will be signed before the presidential election in November, signalling that a bilateral trade pact may not materialise during his maiden visit to New Delhi next week.

FGN9 US-JUDGE-SRINIVASAN Judge Sri Srinivasan becomes first Indian-American to lead powerful federal circuit court

Washington: Sri Srinivasan, a prominent Indian-American judge, has created history by becoming the first person of South Asian descent to lead a powerful federal circuit court considered next only to the US Supreme Court.

SPORTS:

SPF16 SPO-AFC-INDIA-HOST India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Kuala Lumpur: India will host the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup as the sport's continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximise the promotion of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in Ja...

Finland's foreign minister faces probe over Syria repatriations

Finlands constitutional committee said on Wednesday it has asked the Prosecutor General to investigate the legality of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavistos push to repatriate Finnish children from a camp in Syria and his handling of one directo...

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed

Six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the countrys defence minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said. Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, defence minister for the inter...

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks

A decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and mounting expectations for more policy stimulus boosted global equity markets on Wednesday and pushed the yen to nine-month lows as alarm caused by Apples revenue warning faded.Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020