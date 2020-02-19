Left Menu
Probe ordered into tree plantation drive of previous BJP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:37 IST
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod on Wednesday ordered a probe into the tree

plantation drive carried out by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state, following allegations of large-

scale corruption and irregularities in the scheme. Rathod directed Principal Secretary (Forest) to

conduct a probe into the tree plantation drive, officials said.

OBC, SEBC, and VJNT Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said he had written to the forest minister alleging that there

was "large-scale corruption and irregularities" in the scheme. "There should be a probe into the BJP's tall claims of

planting 50 crore trees," he said. A few other MLAs had also written to Rathod seeking a

probe into the plantation drive. Senior BJP leader and former Forest Minister Sudhir

Mungwantiwar had launched an ambitious project of planting 50 crore trees across the state during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena

government led by Devendra Fadnavis. When asked about the announcement of probe ordered by

the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Mungantiwar said, "I welcome the decision. A white

paper should also be published on it." PTI MR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

