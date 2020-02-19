BJP leader demands apology over Cong MLA's remark on Sitharaman
A BJP leader in Gujarat demanded an apology from a Congress MLA on Wednesday for wrongly suggesting that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had linked the coronavirus epidemic with inflation. The controversy erupted after first-time MLA from Dhoraji seat of Rajkot Lalit Vasoya shared a Gujarati newspaper's front page on his Facebook account and also made some remarks. The headline of the newspaper read - 'Inflation will rise due to Coronavirus: Finance Minister Sitharaman'.
However, the finance minister had not made any such reference during the reported event. Attending a meeting of representatives of various industrial sectors in Delhi, Sitharaman had said, "There are no concerns about price rise so far due to coronavirus".
Taking a strong exception to the MLA's remarks, Rajkot BJP leader Raju Dhruv demanded an apology. "Vasoya showcased his sick mentality by making such comments. I condemn his remarks and demand his apology," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
TDP, BJP, PDF finalise their members for Select Committee to study bills on three-capital decision
Bengal BJP evaluating leaders' performance, set for major overhaul
BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors
BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway in presence on Modi
Gujarat: 5-year-old boy mauled to death by lioness in Gir