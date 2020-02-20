Left Menu
'We’re running against a billionaire' - Democrats attack Bloomberg in presidential debate

  • Updated: 20-02-2020 08:19 IST
Michael Bloomberg. Image Credit: ANI

The top six candidates competing for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the ninth presidential debate on Wednesday, with one quickly becoming the focus: Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor making his first debate appearance in the race, faced criticism from all his rivals on the stage in Las Vegas:

ELIZABETH WARREN

"We're running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk."

PETE BUTTIGIEG

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor went after both Bloomberg and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

"Most Americans don't see where they fit if they have to choose between a socialist who thinks money is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power. Let's put forward somebody who actually lives and works in the middle class neighborhood in an industrial Midwestern city. Let's put forward somebody who's actually a Democrat." "We shouldn't have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out. We can do better."

JOE BIDEN

"The fact of the matter is has not managed his city very well when he was there. He didn't get a whole lot done. He had stop-and-frisk - throwing close to 5 million young black men up against the wall - and when we came along in our administration, President Obama and I said we're going to send a mediator to stop it. said that's unnecessary."

AMY KLOBUCHAR

The Minnesota senator responded to reports of the Bloomberg campaign saying the other moderates should drop out to let him fight Sanders.

"I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this stage, but I am because of pure grit ... I've been told many times to wait my turn and to step aside, and I'm not going to do that now ... I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I think don't you look at Donald Trump and say, 'We need someone richer in the White House'."

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

"I'm a philanthropist who didn't inherit his money, but made his money. I'm spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump – the worst president we've ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America and to my kids."

