Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition dubs Raj budget 'routine', 'directionless'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:33 IST
Opposition dubs Raj budget 'routine', 'directionless'

The opposition BJP on Thursday criticised the budget presented by the Congress-led Rajasthan government, saying it was a "routine budget" and an "example of poor financial management". The BJP also said the budget failed to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said the Ashok Gehlot-led government has burdened electricity consumers with Rs 12,000 crore annually by increasing the power tariff. He added that the state had come into surplus in terms of revenue receipts in the previous dispensation led by the BJP. "Power companies are reeling under losses. They have put an annual burden of Rs 12,000 crore on people by increasing power tariff. There is no relief to people in the budget. We are not able to see any development in the budget," Kataria said at a press conference.

The Congress government had recently announced the power tariff hike of 11.21 per cent. Replying to a question on decreasing state share in tax collection from the Centre, Kataria said the state share in GST has increased concurrent with the income of the Centre.

He claimed the state government was earning Rs 21,000 crore through value-added tax (VAT), the highest in any state of the country, and despite that there was no word about development in the budget. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said it was a routine budget of the routine government and did not fulfil the expectations of the people of the state.

"They will blame the Centre and will also expect from the Centre. It is an example of their poor financial management. The budget does not seem to be fulfilling the expectation of the people of the state. There is no excitement or direction in the budget," he said at a press conference. Poonia added that the chief minister started his speech with Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, but did not talk about farmer loan waiver and unemployment allowance as promised earlier.

The Rajasthan government presented the budget for FY2020-21 in the state assembly on Thursday. Gehlot referred to the public welfare measures in the last budget, and said that his government has tried to present a concrete action plan in this budget also.

He levied no new tax proposals and announced to fill 53,151 new vacancies. He also announced rebate of Rs 130 crore in different kinds of taxes. This is the second budget of the Congress government, which came to power in the state in December 2018.

PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil postpones delivery of administrative reform - source

Brazils government has decided to postpone the submission of an administrative reform draft to the congress, one source with knowledge of the matter said.President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week the government would submit it by Thursday...

Capt. Amarinder Singh promises compensation to farmers for land used by PSTCL to install towers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured the State Assembly that his government would soon come out with a policy to consider compensation to farmers for agriculture land being used for installation of towers by the...

UP: Class 9 boy threatens to blow up school in 'Pulwama-like attack'; detained

A class nine student has been detained by the police here for allegedly threatening to blow up his school building in a Pulwama-like attack if he was not paid Rs 2 lakh as extortion amount, an official said on Thursday. Senior SP Shailendra...

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see USD 2 bn outflow in Dec qtr

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of over USD 2 billion about Rs 14,200 crore in three months ended December 2019, making it the seventh consecutive quarter of withdrawal amid stuttering ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020