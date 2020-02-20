Left Menu
Huge crowd of bystanders expected along Trump's route in Ahmedabad, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it expects a large number of people to line-up along the route from Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium, during the visit of US President Donald Trump next week.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:37 IST
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it expects a large number of people to line-up along the route from Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium, during the visit of US President Donald Trump next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium on February 24.

"US President Trump will land in Ahmedabad at around noon. From there, he will go to Motera stadium to address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be very similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event which took place in Houston hosted by the Indian-American community," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing a weekly briefing here. The MEA spokesperson highlighted that it will be the fifth meeting between Modi and Trump in the last eight months.

"This will be US President Trump's first visit to India. We do understand that this will be a standalone visit which is a very significant thing. It will be his fifth meeting with the Prime Minister in eight months," Kumar said while adding that it reflects the growing intensity of high-level engagements between the two countries. He said that the 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. "The Samiti is taking all decisions on whom to invite," Kumar added.

The MEA spokesperson said that the visit will be brief, spanning 36 hours and will be "very intense". "The highlight of the programme in Ahmedabad will showcase India's rich and diverse culture to President Trump in a public manner that has few parallels in India or elsewhere. The route from the airport to the stadium...we expect a large number of people will line-up along the route," he said.

Giving further details about the programme, Kumar said, "There will be artisans who will be showcasing their skills. There are 28 stages which have been set up and they represent various parts of the country. This will also be a part of the roadshow. The route will also feature decoration depicting various events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Outside the stadium, we expect a large number of people as well." The MEA spokesperson expressed hope that cooperation on counter-terrorism between the two countries will strengthen more.

"There is strong cooperation between India and the US on counter-terrorism. We hope this cooperation will strengthen. There will be talks on regional issues," he said. On February 24, Trump is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for the event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by him and Modi in Houston in September last year.

Later on that day, he will arrive in New Delhi, where he is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On February 25, Trump will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per the protocol. "In Delhi, both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. This will be followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House," Kumar said.

Trump will also meet with executives of Indian companies at an event organised by the US embassy in the national capital. (ANI)

