Renuka Chowdhury slams BJP, says talks of women's safety is mere lip service

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, over the party's legislator being named in an alleged rape case.

  Updated: 20-02-2020 17:53 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:53 IST
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday.

"So much for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. The women's safety is mere lip service, it is not happening anywhere. Thank God that the girl got the courage to file a complaint today," Chowdhury told ANI on Thursday. "Where did the BJP workers and MLAs get this courage to think that they can get away with such acts. Nonsense is going on with women. It is a very visible fact, so I think they should put the money where the mouth is," Chowdhury added.

An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said. Apart from Tripathi, his nephews and others have also been accused of raping a woman according to Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi. (ANI)

