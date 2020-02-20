Left Menu
BJP president Nadda to visit Bihar on Feb 22

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is slated to visit Bihar on February 22 and meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:02 IST
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is slated to visit Bihar on February 22 and meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "JP Nadda will visit Bihar on February 22 and will have discussions with party leaders on preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls. He will also inaugurate 11 district offices of the party through video conferencing," told a party source.

"The BJP will be contesting the Bihar elections along with its allies and Nitish Kumar will be the face," said the source. Assembly elections are due in Bihar later this year (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

