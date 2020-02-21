Thackeray arrives Delhi to meet PM Modi, Sonia and LK Advani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived in the national capital for his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani on Friday.

On his arrival at the airport, Thackeray was seen folding hands with a smile as the media jostled to capture a good shot of him.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that party chief Thackeray will meet Prime Minister, Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani today in the national capital."Uddhav ji and Prime Minister Modi have cordial relations," Raut told ANI here and added that the relation of elder brother and younger brother continues between them."Uddhav Thackeray will also meet Sonia Gandhi since Congress is a prominent member of the coalition government. He will meet LK Advani also," Raut added.This is Maharashtra Chief Minister's first visit to Delhi after taking the top job in the state.The meeting between the chief minister and the Prime Minister comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is scheduled to begin on Monday. (ANI)

