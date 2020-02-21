Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don''t mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: Fadnavis to Pathan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:31 IST
Don''t mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: Fadnavis to Pathan

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's reported remarks that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the country's 100 crore

Hindus, and asked the latter not to mistake the majority community's tolerance for weakness.

Pathan has been widely condemned for reportedly stating that "15 crore hain lekin 100 crore pe bhari hain".

He purportedly made these comments while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kalaburagi in north

Karnataka on February 16. The AIMIM leader has claimed he was quoted out of context.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis demanded an apology from Pathan and asked the Uddhav Thackeray government

to take action. "We condemn the statement made by Waris Pathan and

demand an apology. In case he does not apologise, the state government must take action against him," he said.

Fadnavis said Pathan should understand that minorities were safe and enjoyed full freedom in India because 100 crore

Hindus live in the country. He said no one would dare utter such a statement in a

Muslim-majority nation,, adding that the "Hindu community is tolerant but its tolerance should not be mistaken for

weakness". "Pathan should apologise to the nation and the Hindu

community," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

Pakistan won an extra four months to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms on Friday when a global dirty money watchdog decided to keep the country off its blacklist for now. After Pakistan missed multiple previous deadlines, th...

None affected by corona virus in Tripura : Health department

Tripura health department is maintaining a close vigil of those who have returned from thecorona virus affected countries and have asked them to go for medical check ups in government hospitals, a statement issuedby it said on Friday. The d...

Tell Prince Andrew to call FBI says message on U.S-style bus near palace

A yellow, U.S.-style school bus displaying Prince Andrews face and asking him to call the FBI drove past Buckingham Palace on Friday, in a move designed to press him to help authorities investigating U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Queen...

Pak welcomes US-Taliban agreement, hopes this will bring peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the proposed US-Taliban agreement, hoping that all parties would now seize this historic opportunity to bring a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in war-torn Afghani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020