No discontent in Yediyurappa govt: Karnataka minister Patil

Karnataka minister Srimant Patil on Friday said the BJP government in his state was stable and

that there was no discontent among ruling party MLAS. Patil was speaking to reporters while on a visit to

temple town Shirdi in Maharashtra. There has been talk of discontent in the BJP camp

after several MLAs failed to get ministerial berths in the BS Yediyurappa government.

Brushing aside such reports, Patil said, "Nobody is unhappy. There are a couple of MLAs who are demanding (berths

in the cabinet). However, no one is unhappy. In the cabinet reshuffle that is going to take place in June, they will also

get (berths)." He refuted allegations, purportedly raised in a

letter, that Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra was becoming "super CM".

He said the Mahadayi river dispute with Goa was solved after the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday.

The Supreme Court in its interim order on Thursday allowed the plea of Karnataka government for implementation of

the final award by a tribunal for sharing of water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra from the Mahadayi river.

