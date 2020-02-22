Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday. In a tweet, Raut informed that Thackeray with scores of Shiv Sainiks will visit Ram Lalla in the afternoon.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister will also offer prayers on Sarayu riverbanks the same day, informed Raut on the micro-blogging site. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the Chief Minister. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in November last year.

He has also invited everyone to be a part of this historic journey, which will include senior Shiv Sena ministers, the Thackeray family and senior leaders like Raut himself. Shiv Sena, a former ally of Bharatiya Janata Party, is a strong supporter of the construction of a Ram Temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

