Maha Budget session: BJP to boycott customary tea party
Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday
announced the boycott of the customary tea party of the state government on the eve of the Budget session.
The Budget session will begin on Monday and continue till March 20.
"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed on November 28 but is still a directionless and U-turn
government. We are in no mood to attend the tea party of the state government," Fadnavis said.
"An invitation to the opposition for tea is for better communication. But I think it is the Sena, Congress and NCP
which need to improve their communication first. They have not implemented a single promise, very clearly showing that all
these were false promises," Fadnavis added.
