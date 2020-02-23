Left Menu
US President Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:10 IST
US President Donald Trump will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday before heading towards a cricket stadium where he will address over 1,00,000 people. Sabarmati Ashram was a key base of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. He lived there between 1917 and 1930.

Official sources confirmed to PTI that Trump will spend some time in the Sabarmati Ashram before heading towards the Motera stadium to participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event. There was confusion over whether Trump will visit Sabarmati Ashram or not.

Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Sabarmati Ashram in recent years. The Ashram has been spruced up by local authorities ahead of the US president's visit.

'Namaste Trump' will be similar to the landmark 'Howdy, Modi!' event hosted by the Indian-American community in honour of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Houston in September 2019, said an official. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

Other members of the US president's delegation include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Energy Secretary Dan Broulliette. From Ahmedabad, Trump will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

