Nadda hails govt's economic policies
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday hailed the central government for India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world due to its "progressive" economic schemes and measures. India has shown tremendous growth in all sectors, with a rise in purchasing power parity, reflecting the positive impact of visionary steps and futuristic budget of the government, Nadda tweeted.
"India is now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of USD 2.94 trillion. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi ji, country is moving steadily towards USD 5 trillion economy goal. This is the impact of the progressive economic schemes and measures of the government," he said. India became the world's fifth largest economy last year, according to data from International Monetary Fund's October World Economic Outlook.
