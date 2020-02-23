As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering five people to be the new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting chief of U.S. intelligence agencies. "At a certain point in the not too distant future, we'll be announcing who they are," Trump said before departing on a trip to India.

A senior administration official told Reuters last week that Grenell would remain as an ambassador even as he took up the post of acting director of national intelligence, a position that oversees the 17-agency U.S. intelligence community. It is unclear how long Grenell will serve as the top intelligence official. Trump said on Friday he was considering four candidates to take on the role on a permanent basis, and Grenell said on Thursday he would not be taking the job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.