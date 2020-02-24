Melania, Donald Trump spin Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram on Monday, were seen spinning the Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi. With Mahatma Gandhi's famous hymn "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" playing in the backdrop, the US first couple were seen sitting beside each other, being assisted to operate the "Charkha".

Upon arrival at the Ashram, the US President and the First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump along with Prime Minister Modi also garlanded a photo of Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures -- see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil -- at the ashram. Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug.

The two leaders will also address the "Namaste Trump" event at the Motera Stadium in a short while from now before the US President departs for Agra where he along with his wife will visit the Taj Mahal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

