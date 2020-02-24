CPI(M), Cong joint panel sweeps Tripura Bar Association polls
The candidates supported by the joint panel of the CPI(M) and Congress won 12 of the 15 posts
including that of the president and secretary in the Tripura Bar Association election.
Candidates supported by the ruling BJP won three posts in the election.
Sandip Datta Choudhury, the returning officer of the polls said the elections were held on Sunday and the results
were announced on Sunday evening. Mrinal Kanti Biswas, Subhashis Dey and Koushik Indu of
the joint panel were elected president, vice president and secretary of the bar association.
Mitali Nandi and Sujoy Sarkar of the joint panel were elected as joint secretaries.
The joint panel under the banner of Sangbidhan Bachao Mancha (save the Constitution) was formed before the bar
association election. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president
and senior advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas said the result of the bar association election is the "first step against BJP's
misrule" in the state. Tripura state BJP Legal and Law Affairs cell Convener
Biswajit Deb said his organization sponsored members were defeated due to the "unholy alliance" of the Congress and
CPI(M). "We have accepted the defeat. But we were defeated due
to the unholy alliance of the Congress and CPI(M), who are ideologically different from each other", Deb told reporters
on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- CPI(M)
- BJP
- Constitution
- TPCC
- Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee
- Tripura
ALSO READ
TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID
FIR against BJP leader, RTI activist for threatening woman cop
BJP hasn't put up 'no exit' board: Naqvi on Muslim leaders
Ravidas Jayanti: Mayawati slams Cong, BJP leaders for visiting temples for vested interests
Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP