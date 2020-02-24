CPI(M), Cong joint panel sweeps Tripura Bar Association polls

The candidates supported by the joint panel of the CPI(M) and Congress won 12 of the 15 posts

including that of the president and secretary in the Tripura Bar Association election.

Candidates supported by the ruling BJP won three posts in the election.

Sandip Datta Choudhury, the returning officer of the polls said the elections were held on Sunday and the results

were announced on Sunday evening. Mrinal Kanti Biswas, Subhashis Dey and Koushik Indu of

the joint panel were elected president, vice president and secretary of the bar association.

Mitali Nandi and Sujoy Sarkar of the joint panel were elected as joint secretaries.

The joint panel under the banner of Sangbidhan Bachao Mancha (save the Constitution) was formed before the bar

association election. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president

and senior advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas said the result of the bar association election is the "first step against BJP's

misrule" in the state. Tripura state BJP Legal and Law Affairs cell Convener

Biswajit Deb said his organization sponsored members were defeated due to the "unholy alliance" of the Congress and

CPI(M). "We have accepted the defeat. But we were defeated due

to the unholy alliance of the Congress and CPI(M), who are ideologically different from each other", Deb told reporters

on Monday.

