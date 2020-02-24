Left Menu
Every nation has right to secure, controlled borders: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government will always welcome newcomers who share values the country espouses and his government was working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admission and pays a big price.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:30 IST
US President Donald Trump addressing a gathering at Motera stadium Ahmedabad on Monday . Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government will always welcome newcomers who share values the country espouses and his government was working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admission and pays a big price. Addressing a huge gathering at a 'Namaste Trump' event here, he said every nation has the right to secure and controlled borders.

"In the United States, we have also made clear that while our country will always welcome newcomers who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorists and terrorism and to any form of extremism," Trump said. "That is why we have taken historic steps to improve screening and vetting of applications for entry, and we are working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admission and will pay a very, very big, costly price," he added. (ANI)

