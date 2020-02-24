Following are the top stories at 2200 hours:

DEL129 DL-CAA-LDALL CLASH Head constable and civilian killed, DCP injured in fresh riots over CAA in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A head constable and a civilian were killed and several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, including a DCP, injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law again in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

DEL118 TRUMP-TAJ-VISITORS BOOK Taj inspires awe, timeless testament to rich Indian culture: Prez Trump in visitors' book

Agra: US President Donald Trump on Monday extolled the Taj Mahal as an "awe-inspiring" monument which is a "timeless testament" to the rich and diverse beauty of the Indian culture. By Kunal Dutt

DEL117 2NDLD TRUMP ARRIVAL

India rolls out cultural extravaganza to welcome Trump Ahmedabad: Donald Trump landed here on Monday for his first visit to India as US President to a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people who lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium to say "Namaste Trump".

DEL112 INDOUS-LDALL MODI

'New history' being created, PM on Trump's visit; calls President a "special friend" of India Ahmedabad: Describing India and the US as "natural partners", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called President Donald Trump a "special friend" of India and said his visit to this country has created a "new history" in Indo-US relations.

DEL104 LDALL INDOUS

India, US working to defend people from radical islamic terrorism: President Trump Ahmedabad/New Delhi: India and the US are working to defend their people from the threat of radical islamic terrorism, boost defence cooperation and are negotiating a "fantastic" trade deal, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, asserting that his country loves India and will remain its "loyal" friend.

DEL111 TRUMP-MODI-TALKS

Modi, Trump to hold extensive talks on Tuesday to expand Indo-US global partnership New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies

DEL96 PB-2ND LD CRASH

Trainer aircraft crashes, pilot dies Patiala: A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet.

DEL110 MANMOHAN-LD PREZ-BANQUET

Former PM Manmohan Singh, Cong leaders to skip President's banquet in Trump's honour New Delhi: Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will not attend the official banquet being hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump on February 25, sources said

DEL106 HEALTH-FLIGHT-WUHAN India to send aircraft on Feb 26 to Wuhan to bring back its citizens after China gives clearance

New Delhi: India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan on February 26 to deliver relief material and bring back more Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health ministry officials said on Monday.

DEL113 NIA-SEARCHES NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in three cases relating to the dreaded terror group ISIS, officials said.

FGN70 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS

China's virus-hit Wuhan revokes order to partially ease lockdown; Death toll reaches 2,592 Beijing: China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city on Monday revoked its decision to partially lift a month-long lockdown barely three hours after the announcement, a media report said, as the death toll climbed to 2,592, while the number of confirmed cases increased to more than 77,000.

By K J M Varma

FGN85 US-TRUMP-LD DEMOCRATS President Trump criticises Opposition Democratic Party presidential race while in India

Washington/Agra: US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election, on Monday criticised the Opposition Democratic Party, some 13,000 kilometres away from America in India, and suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders could be his likely rival in the presidential poll in November.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.