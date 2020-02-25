Turkey's Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France, and Germany on the conflict in Syria's Idlib, but he may meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on that date.
At a news conference in Ankara before departing on a trip to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said that a Russian delegation was set to come to Turkey on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Idlib.
