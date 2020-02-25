Following are the top stories at 12:40 pm:

DEL25 TRUMP-LD CEREMONIAL President Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second day of his high-profile visit to India.

DEL47 MHA-SHAH-LD DELHI Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM, leaders of political parties

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people, including a head constable, dead.

DEL43 TRUMP-LD RAJGHAT Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here and planted a sapling at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation.

DEL49 LD DELHI VIOLENCE Fresh violence in northeast Delhi, toll rises to seven

New Delhi: Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi with mobs pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in violent clashes over the amended citizenship law.

DEL24 DL-CAA-CLASHES-TOLL Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to seven

New Delhi: The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

DEL42 CAA-CLASHES-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal urges people to refrain from indulging in violence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged everyone to refrain from indulging in violence, saying all issues can be dealt with through dialogue.

DEL46 DL-MELANIA-LD SCHOOL Delhi govt school students welcome US First Lady Melania Trump

New Delhi: Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed US First Lady Malania Trump as she arrived at a Delhi government school in south Moti Bagh area on Tuesday to attend a session of the 'Happiness Class'.

DEL26 DL-CLASH CHIDAMBARAM Anti-CAA violence: Chidambaram says people paying price for putting in power insensitive people

New Delhi: Condemning the violence in Delhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said people are paying the price for putting in power "insensitive and shortsighted" leaders.

DEL20 EC RS LD POLLS Polls to 55 RS seats on March 26

New Delhi: Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

LGD8 DL-HC-DELHI VIOLENCE NGO moves HC seeking FIR, arrest of persons involved in North East Delhi violence

New Delhi: An NGO on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in ongoing violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

DEL1 DL-GOPAL RAI-LG AAP legislators assured of adequate police force in violence-hit Delhi areas

New Delhi: After waiting for over two hours outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal's residence, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and AAP MLAs met a top police officer who assured them that sufficient police personnel will be deployed in the violence-hit northeast Delhi areas.

BOM1 MH-KOREGAON BHIMA-PAWAR Koregaon Bhima inquiry panel to summon Sharad Pawar

Pune: The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission has decided to summon NCP chief Sharad Pawar for deposition in the case of caste violence near here in 2018.

LGD9 DL-HC-KAMRA Kunal Kamra in HC against flying ban on him by airlines

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

FGN17 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL With 71 new coronavirus deaths, total number of casualties touches 2,663 in China

Beijing: Seventy-one new coronavirus deaths were reported from China, taking the total number of casualties to 2,663, even as reports suggested that the number of new cases has seen a sharp decline. K J M VARMA PTI KJ KJ

