Violence in Delhi a planned conspiracy to defame country: Keshav Prasad Maurya

The violence witnessed in parts of the national capital on Monday were a conspiracy to defame India at a time when the United States President Donald Trump is visiting the country, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Seven persons, including a police head constable, have lost their lives in these incidents.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:43 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The violence witnessed in parts of the national capital on Monday were a conspiracy to defame India at a time when the United States President Donald Trump is visiting the country, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Seven persons, including a police head constable, have lost their lives in these incidents. "Surely this is a conspiracy as the US President is on a visit to India. This violence was a planned conspiracy," he said while addressing the media in Lucknow.

He added that "revelation regarding this will be made after investigations into the case are completed." Seven people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 were injured in North-East Delhi on Monday after clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

