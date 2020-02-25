Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Tuesday he expected to come to an understanding with her if he is successful in his run for the leadership of their Christian Democrats (CDU).

"The chancellor is elected until the end of the legislative period," Merz told a news conference after confirming he will run for the party chair at an April 25 party congress.

"In the case I am elected (chairman) ... we then both have a political responsibility to the state that is bigger than us as individuals and I expect that we will find a reasonable way to come to an understanding," he added of himself and Merkel.

