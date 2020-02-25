Malaysia's opposition parties call for elections

Malaysia's opposition parties on Tuesday called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide," Annuar Musa, a member of the United Malays National Organisation told a joint news conference with three other opposition parties.

"Anything that goes against established principles invites instability."

