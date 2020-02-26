Left Menu
BJP backed resolution against NRC in Bihar as it was senior ally JDU's call: Sanjay Paswan

BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Wednesday said that the passage of a resolution in the Bihar assembly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and recommendation of implementation of the 2010 version of National Population Register (NPR) happened as senior partner of NDA in Bihar JDU made the call in this regard.

  ANI
  • |
  Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  Updated: 26-02-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-02-2020 15:09 IST
BJP leader Sanjay Paswan speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Wednesday said that the passage of a resolution in the Bihar assembly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and recommendation of implementation of the 2010 version of National Population Register (NPR) happened as senior partner of NDA in Bihar JDU made the call in this regard. "We are in a coalition government in Bihar. BJP is the number two party in the NDA government. Whatever the senior partner JDU has decided, we have to follow. But in states where BJP has a full-fledged government, we will implement our agenda as we planned," Paswan told reporters here.

BJP MLA Mithilesh Tiwari, while speaking to ANI on this matter, said, "It was a suggestion that Chief Minister had already made to the central government in a letter and the assembly unanimously stamped it today. Whether to accept the suggestion or not is up to the centre." Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra, on the other hand, welcomed the resolution and said that it is a victory for the Congress.

"This is the victory of the Congress party and other opposition parties which said that the present format of NPR is dubious. Congress party welcomes the decision of the assembly to opt for the 2010 version of NPR," Mishra said. Earlier, the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

"The Bihar government has written to the Centre seeking the omission of 'contentious clauses' from the NPR forms," Chief Minister Kumar had said in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

