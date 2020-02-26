Left Menu
Following are the foreign top stories at 2000 hours

FGN65: CHINA-LD VIRUS

Beijing: President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the situation in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city remains "complex and grim" despite the decline in the number of cases and risk of rebound cannot be overlooked, as the death toll climbed to 2,715 and confirmed cases rose to over 78,000.

FGN45: INDIA-UNHRC-LD PAK Geneva: Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat asserted at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting here on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue.

FGN61: US-TRUMP-INDIA

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "India was great" and his whirlwind trip to the country was "very successful".

FGN62: MALAYSIA-3RDLD POLITICS Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia was plunged into a bitter power struggle on Wednesday as Mahathir Mohamad sought to form a unity government following his shock resignation, but old foe Anwar Ibrahim also pushed to become premier. (AFP)

FGN31: US-INDIA-LD NSA

Washington: US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has thanked the people of India who came out in support of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their maiden visit to the country, underlining that they have friends in America and the White House.

FGN20: PAK-LD SHARIF Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been declared an "absconder" by the government for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report from his doctors in London, according to a media report on Wednesday.

FGN37: US-ESPER-TALIBAN

Washington: The US is ready to consider an agreement with the Taliban after they have agreed to dramatically reduce violence across the war-torn Afghanistan, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper told lawmakers on Wednesday. PTI SCY

