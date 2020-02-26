BJP should give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar: Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the BJP for creating ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly over honouring Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar and said the BJP government should first give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. "BJP is trying to politicise this whole issue by raising it in the Maharashtra Assembly. It is disrespecting for Maharashtra and Veer Savarkar both. They should first give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar," Thackeray told the reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Assembly witnessed uproar over the issue after Speaker Nana Patole rejected the BJP's demand to have a discussion over the resolution to honour Savarkar. "Whatever they are doing in the house today is to divert the attention of the people from core issues. During demonetisation, they did not ask anyone about it then why they are waiting for someone to tell them to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. They should have done it till now," Thackeray added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in November last year informed the Lok Sabha that recommendations for the award to Savarkar were received regularly while asserting that no formal recommendation is necessary for it. (ANI)

