Parliamentary delegation from Sweden visits Election Commission
A ten-member delegation of MPs of the Committee on the Constitution of Swedish Parliament visited the Election Commission on Wednesday and met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.
A ten-member delegation of MPs of the Committee on the Constitution of Swedish Parliament visited the Election Commission on Wednesday and met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The delegation was led by Karin Enstrom, MP and Chair of the Committee on the Constitution in Riksdag.
In his remarks, Arora said the Commission was committed to holding free, fair, transparent, peaceful, inclusive, accessible, ethical and participative elections. He gave an overview of last national elections held in India and said several innovative measures have been taken to make electoral process hassle-free and voter-friendly.
According to an official release, Enstrom gave an overview of the Swedish electoral system in which simultaneous elections are held for municipal, county and national elections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Election Commission
- Sunil Arora
- Sweden
- Ashok Lavasa
- India
ALSO READ
Election Commission hails SC order, to modify instructions on criminal antecedents of candidates
CEC Sunil Arora names Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission
CEC Sunil Arora nominates Sushil Chandra for proposed J-K Delimitation Commission
CEC Sunil Arora nominates Sushil Chandra for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission