Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis seeks to corner Shiv Sena over Muslim quota

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:46 IST
Fadnavis seeks to corner Shiv Sena over Muslim quota

With Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik announcing that the Maharashtra government will provide quota to Muslims in education, the BJP on Friday questioned its former ally Shiv Sena's stand on the issue Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also claimed that a quota for Muslims would be unconstitutional and affect OBC and Maratha reservations.

Malik, an NCP leader, told the Legislative Council that the government has proposed to provide five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes and will bring in a law for this "There is no provision in the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving reservation on the basis of religion," Fadnavis told reporters.

Muslims can avail of 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category which the Union government has introduced, he said "Yet, this announcement was made. We want to know from the Shiv Sena on which issues it has reached a 'setting' (mutual understanding)," the former chief minister said.

"We should know on what issues Shiv Sena has made compromise and given up its ideology to form government," Fadnavis said, noting that Malik had claimed in the Council that the Sena supported the quota proposal for Muslims The BJP leader alleged that quota for Muslims would eat into the existing OBC reservation.

"If additional reservation is given (to Muslims), the OBCs stand to lose their quota. Maratha reservation too will be affected," he added Notably, senior Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters after Malik's announcement that no decision had been taken on the quota for Muslims yet.

The then Congress-NCP government in the state had issued an ordinance giving five per cent quota to Muslims in 2014 alongwith 16 per cent quota for the Maratha community The BJP-Shiv Sena government which followed enacted a law for Maratha reservation but dropped the Muslim quota..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

"Use central grants to complete tourism related projects"

The Puducherry government should use central grants to complete all pending tourism related projects also modernise museums in the union territory, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said here on Friday Patel, who is on a one day vi...

Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to pro-Trump group over "despicable" Biden advertisement

Barack Obamas attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a pro-Trump group, demanding that they stop airing a despicable advertisement that uses the former presidents words to undermine the 2020 presidential bid of ex-vice president J...

36 issues of 17 infra projects reviewed by Project Monitoring Group

The Project Monitoring Group, headed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, reviewed as many as 36 bottlenecks faced by 17 infrastructure projects with total anticipated investment of Rs 32,910 crore, an official release said on Fr...

Eurogroup's Centeno: euro zone "ready to act" on coronavirus impact if needed

Euro zone states must be prepared to act in a coordinated way if the coronavirus epidemic proves more than a temporary shock to the blocs resilient economy, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno told Reuters on Friday. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020