Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka BJP leaders rally behind Patil Yatnal for comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:52 IST
Karnataka BJP leaders rally behind Patil Yatnal for comments

The BJP leaders in Karnataka rallied behind Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal amid a controversy over his remarks that centenarian freedom fighter H S Doresway was a "Pakistani agent." The saffron party leaders have extended support to Yatnal, days after he called Doreswamy a "fake freedom fighter" who behaves like a "Pakistani agent" Yatnal made the comments at a press conference on February 25 while reacting to a query on a public meeting organised by the Congress titled 'Save the Constitution'.

"There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent," Patil had said "Doreswamy is an elderly person and senior to all. He had participated in various agitations. He should also see what to talk and who will be hurt with those statements.

We have all seen what he said about Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters in Kodagu on Saturday reacting to Yatnal's outburst against Doreswamy Noting that the statements were made in bitter taste, Kumar said, "If you speak unpleasant, you will hear unpleasant." Bellary City MLA G Somashekara Reddy too backed Yatnal saying that the his statement was appropriate.

"There is nothing wrong in his statement. It is absolutey correct. I support him. It is not just okay to be a freedom fighter but he should be a 'Deshbhakt' (patriot) too, who respects the unity and integrity of the nation." On Friday, another BJP Minister K S Eshwarappa slammed Doreswamy alleging that he had visited Amulya Leona's residence and was in good relationship with her family Amulya had raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA event here on February 21, taking everybody present by shock and dismay.

"We respect Doreswamy but he dances to the tune of Congress and supports whatever their leaders say," Eshwarappa alleged. PTI GMS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Top British home office mandarin quits in minister bullying row

Britains top government official in the ministry responsible for policing and counter-terrorism resigned on Saturday, saying there had been an orchestrated campaign to remove him.Philip Rutnam quit after reports of tensions between him and ...

Bundelkhand Expressway will prove to be development expressway of region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and said it will prove to be the development expressway of the region The expressway will pass through Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, B...

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi: Officials.

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi Officials....

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020