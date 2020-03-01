Delhi is burning as BJP fails to win assembly poll, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the BJP government of instigating violence in Delhi by promoting communalism. He alleged that BJP is promoting communalism because of its defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"The national capital has been burning since the last few days. The ruling party at the Centre could not win the Delhi Assembly polls and tried to divide the society by promoting communalism," said NCP Chief at a public event in Mumbai. Till Saturday, at least 42 people had lost their lives and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

