BJP MLAs meet Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, submit memorandum over Delhi violence

A delegation of BJP MLAs on Monday met the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and submitted a memorandum over Delhi violence that rattled the city for over three days.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of BJP MLAs on Monday met the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and submitted a memorandum over Delhi violence that rattled the city for over three days. "We have demanded that houses in the riot-affected areas be searched to recover illegal weapons that were used in the riots," said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

He also added that the people who were involved in the riots must be made to pay the damages. " We have also demanded that people who were involved in the riots should be made to pay for the damages they caused to public and private properties," Bidhuri told reporters here.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi last week. The Delhi Police have registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

