Bill for indirect APMC polls passed in Maha Council

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday cleared a bill which lays down that farmers will not be considered as voters in APMC polls. State Cooperation and Marketing Minister Balasaheb Patil on Monday tabled the bill in the Council, after it was passed by the Assembly.

In a change in poll process for APMCs brought about by the previous BJP-led government, the director board of APMC was elected directly by farmers instead of cooperative society representatives. Patil said this direct format of election was turning out to be a costly affair for the Agriculture Produce Market Committees.

The BJP opposed the change claiming indirect election would help NCP and Congress have a upper hand in APMCs, and this would be detrimental to farmers' interests..

