Cong committed to give reservation to Muslims: Thorat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:52 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said providing reservation to Muslims is his party's commitment and a decision on it will be taken after discussing the issue with the other alliance partners in the state government. Thorat's comments came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has not received any proposal of giving five per cent reservation to Muslims and that no decision has been taken on the issue yet.

Thorat, who is the state revenue minister, said what Thackeray stated is true as the issue has not been discussed yet. "We (Cong-NCP combine) had given reservation to Muslims in the past. It did not move ahead in the last five years, but it is our commitment. It is part of the manifesto of the Congress and NCP. Hence, we want to give it," he said.

"But it is true that there has been no discussion on it," Thorat told reporters outside the state Legislature complex here. He said the issue will be discussed in the coordination committee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) and the Cabinet before any decision is taken in this connection.

Thackeray on Tuesday said there is no proposalon Muslim reservation before the Maharashtra government. His remarks came days after Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education.

The NCP minister had also said the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon. PTI ENM GK GK.

