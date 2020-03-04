Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal over Ethiopia dam -Egypt presidency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 01:51 IST
Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal over Ethiopia dam -Egypt presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump told Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi by phone on Tuesday that Washington will keep up efforts for a deal between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile, Egypt's presidency said.

The three countries had expected to sign an accord in Washington last week on the filling and operation of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), but Ethiopia skipped the meeting and only Egypt has initialled the deal thus far. "President Trump emphasised that the U.S. administration will keep up tireless efforts and coordination with Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over this vital issue until the three countries sign an agreement over the Renaissance Dam," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi told Trump that Cairo would continue "giving this issue the utmost attention in defence of the interests of the Egyptian people, their capabilities and their future," it added. The dam is the centrepiece in Ethiopia's ambition to become Africa's biggest power exporter, but has sparked fears in Cairo that Egypt's already scarce supplies of Nile river water, on which its population of more than 100 million people is almost entirely dependent, would be further restricted.

Even without taking the dam into account, Egypt - a largely desert country - is short of water. It imports about half its food products and recycles about 25 billion cubic meters of water annually. Ethiopia, which announced the dam project in 2011 as Egypt was beset by political upheaval, denies the dam will undermine Egypt's access to water.

The dam is under construction near Ethiopia's border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which flows into the Nile river. Egypt and Ethiopia have been at odds over how fast the reservoir behind the giant dam can be filled and how much water Ethiopia should promise to release. U.S. MEDIATION

The United States has hosted several rounds of talks in Washington with ministers from the three regional powers and the World Bank after years of trilateral negotiations failed. "We have been trying to bring the parties together. They have made enormous progress. We were incredibly disappointed that Ethiopia didn't show up for the last meeting," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a hearing of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

"It is an important issue for the entire region. It is obviously a grave concern, there are safety concerns, there are water concerns," Mnuchin said. Ethiopia has said it needs more time for deliberations. It says outstanding issues concerning the dam's operation and the filling of its reservoir have yet to be addressed, but that it can commence filling in parallel with construction of the dam.

"The U.S. statement that says Ethiopia shouldn't start filling the dam without reaching an agreement is diplomatically incorrect and we think it is wrong and we expect the U.S. to correct this statement," Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told reporters on Tuesday. Egypt accused Ethiopia on Sunday of "deliberately" not attending the last round of talks in Washington last week "to hinder the path of negotiations".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020