Goa: 178 candidates file nominations for Zilla Panchayat polls

The Goa State Election Commission has received as many as 178 nominations from 50 constituencies for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat polls, a senior official said. The last day for filing nominations for Zilla Panchayat polls is March 5 and the elections are scheduled to take place on March 22.

As per the data from the State Election Commission, 178 candidates have filed their nominations, of which 96 are from North Goa and 82 from south, the official said. The BJP, Congress, MGP and AAP are in the fray for the polls..

