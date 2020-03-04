EU offers 170mn-euro Syria aid during Turkey visit

The EU's top diplomat on Wednesday promised an additional 170 million euros in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria in a visit to Turkey, which has demanded greater assistance over the conflict

"We have announced a 170 million additionally in humanitarian aid to continue assisting the most vulnerable people in Syria," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters, following meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top officials

He said 60 million euros (USD 66.7 million) of that would go to addressing the humanitarian crises in northwest Syria.

